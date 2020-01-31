While divorce was being processed, the jointly owned (No Mortgage)While divorce was being processed, jointly owned (No Mortgage) was on the market. Following completion of the divorce (Domestic Violence/Infidelity)I left the home. As soon as I left partner took the house off the market. 6 years later I am taking partner to court for half the value of the property. The house would rent for approximately £1000 per month. Can I claim back rent (50%) for the time they have been living there on their own. The home is valued approx £800,000. any body any experience f this please?
Asked
Viewed 50 times
-
See a lawyer, or contact the lawyer that handled your divorce. In general, courts do not look favorably upon one person harming another. In the case of withholding funds that is considered harm. – Pete B. 31 mins ago