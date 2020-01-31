1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Law Stack Exchange. Migrated

While divorce was being processed, the jointly owned (No Mortgage)While divorce was being processed, jointly owned (No Mortgage) was on the market. Following completion of the divorce (Domestic Violence/Infidelity)I left the home. As soon as I left partner took the house off the market. 6 years later I am taking partner to court for half the value of the property. The house would rent for approximately £1000 per month. Can I claim back rent (50%) for the time they have been living there on their own. The home is valued approx £800,000. any body any experience f this please?