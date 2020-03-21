4 mins ago . This question was migrated from Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Law Stack Exchange. Migrated

My dad's saving's account in Societe Generale suddenly disappeared. They've been unresponsive (or take weeks/months to respond to any request).

Some backstory: My family's from Singapore and my dad used to work in France from 1995-2003. While he was there, he opened Savings accounts for all of us. The lion's share of savings were in his account.

Recently (like a few months ago - he was trying to resolve it himself), his main savings account just disappeared from the records (he typically checks from their ibanking portal https://particuliers.societegenerale.fr/). He's tried asking them to reinstate his account, and transfer them to his Singapore bank account but they are a) slow to respond b) feign ignorance i.e. only understand French c) claim that they need an IBAN to transfer whereas the Singapore bank uses a Swift code.

Our last 2-3 e-mails were almost a month back - zero response. Even more recently, we've been receiving snail mail regarding some of our other savings accounts - something about Eckert's Law https://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/donnees-et-publications/loi-eckert for accounts inactive for 5-10 years.

I suspect it was due to this. Anyone familiar and can help? We just want to get our money back and move on with our lives but we've been stuck like this for a few months and it's so stressful for my dad (who recently had a heart attack) :(