What happens if you break a lease without paying two months rent, or whatever you are supposed to pay? What if I just get up, leave the country I am in and go to another country?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 2 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Law Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for legal professionals, students, and others with experience or interest in law. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What happens if you break a lease without paying two months rent, or whatever you are supposed to pay? What if I just get up, leave the country I am in and go to another country?