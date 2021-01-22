25 mins ago . This question was migrated from Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Law Stack Exchange. Migrated

I was given a quote by my contractor (approx. 30K) which included both a labour component (18K) and a material component (12K). However, for various reasons he insisted I pay for the material myself, direct to the retailer. I agreed.

In the end, the material costed significantly less (approx. 7K). However, the contractor is insisting on the full amount, claiming that had I not paid the material I wouldn't have known the difference in cost and he was taking the risk with the quote.

Is this how it works? Am I supposed to pay the full quote regardless?

(No, the quote was not itemized and we didn't agree to an hourly rate. It just listed labour and material. I was fine with the 18K for labour and still am. His final invoice is not itemized either).

Location is Canada.

Edit to clarify: He's looking for the full 12K for material and then pays me back the 7K.