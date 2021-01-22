1

Apologies if this should be in law.stackexchange.com.

I was given a quote by my contractor (approx. 30K) which included both a labour component (18K) and a material component (12K). However, for various reasons he insisted I pay for the material myself, direct to the retailer. I agreed.

In the end, the material costed significantly less (approx. 7K). However, the contractor is insisting on the full amount, claiming that had I not paid the material I wouldn't have known the difference in cost and he was taking the risk with the quote.

Is this how it works? Am I supposed to pay the full quote regardless?

(No, the quote was not itemized and we didn't agree to an hourly rate. It just listed labour and material. I was fine with the 18K for labour and still am. His final invoice is not itemized either).

Location is Canada.

Edit to clarify: He's looking for the full 12K for material and then pays me back the 7K.

  • This is confusing to me, he's insisting on the full amount, but you also say "then pays me back the 7k". Is this work already complete? Did you already buy materials? – Hart CO 53 mins ago
  • Work is complete. I paid for the materials before each portion of the work to be done (e.g. shingles, vinyl flooring, etc). – user105807 27 mins ago
  • 1
    Ask him if he is paying taxes for the difference. I have a suspicion this money will not go on his official company account and never appear on his books – Manziel 21 mins ago

