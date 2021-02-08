I have been a victim of being bribed and lied to, to be used as a mule once. I can provide evidence as to who did this to me and the lies told to me to bribe me into this. I am scared because I do not know what to do. Please I need advice, can I get in put in prison for this?
My bank account was closed and I was put down as deceased. I didn’t know this until I was not paid by my work which I found unusual therefore I called my bank account. – Uder162754 18 mins ago