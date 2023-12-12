29 mins ago . This question was migrated from Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Law Stack Exchange. Migrated

We are global based company in the US and all staff work remotely. Our staff in US are on W2 status and we're looking to switch them to a W9 status meaning they set up their own company and invoice us. We have staff in California, Florida and Utah, now my question are:

Is this within employment law What are the benefits for the contractor

I will appreciate any help please.

Thank you