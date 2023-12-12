0

We are global based company in the US and all staff work remotely. Our staff in US are on W2 status and we're looking to switch them to a W9 status meaning they set up their own company and invoice us. We have staff in California, Florida and Utah, now my question are:

  1. Is this within employment law
  2. What are the benefits for the contractor

I will appreciate any help please.

Thank you

