We are global based company in the US and all staff work remotely. Our staff in US are on W2 status and we're looking to switch them to a W9 status meaning they set up their own company and invoice us. We have staff in California, Florida and Utah, now my question are:
Law Stack Exchange is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized advice from a qualified legal practitioner. Communications on Law Stack Exchange are not privileged communications and do not create an attorney-client relationship.